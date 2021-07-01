I have over 1000 girls including married women - Male pimp reveals how he operates

A male hookup pimp runs a hookup empire with over 1000 girls in several cities including Koforidua, Sunyani, Tamale.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on Naked Truth, Sam (pseudonym) revealed that he had been in the business for 10 years now with about five WhatsApp groups. According to him, he began after completing university in 2010.



“During my service, I created a WhatsApp group with just guys and they often asked for a girl to have fun with and later pay. So after school, I got a job as a receptionist in a guest house and the guests asked for girls so I had to start finding girls for them,” he said on SVTV Africa.



So I decided to create groups and use that as my side job. Now, I have about five full groups on WhatsApp. The few girls I knew recommended other girls to me and now I have 1000 girls,” Sam revealed.



Sam acknowledged the fact that due to the risks involved “I encourage them to talk to me about clients before going so that I know where they are.”

Sam indicated that he gets 20% of the payment received by every girl he ‘connects’ with a client. He added that he does not regret starting such a trade because there are no jobs for the youth, hence the hookup.



