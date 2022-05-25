0
I have plans of venturing into politics – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene . Popular Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Award-winning Highlife artiste, Eugene Kwame Marfo popularly known as Kuami Eugene has disclosed his intentions to venture into politics alongside his music career.

He made the disclosure in an interview with Kwame Bee, on KasapaFM on Wednesday May 25, 2022.

When asked if he will at any point in his career try politics, considering his love for people and the huge fanbase he has gathered over the years, Eugene answered saying;

“Yes, one day if you hear I’m a politician don’t be surprised at all. “

He added: “I will work very hard and serve the people well.”

The Angela hitmaker made his comments on the premise of some popular musicians who have had politics as a retirement profession.

He cited the likes of Bice Osei Kuffuor also known as 'Obuor' and Kwame A Plus who after their music career decided to delve into politics.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
