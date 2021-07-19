'I have removed all my 15 body piercings to prove my seriousness' – ‘Repented’ Wendy Shay claims

• Wendy shay has taken off all her body piercings

• The Ghanaian singer disclosed her decision to tow the path of Christianity



• Wendy has disclosed her decision to start life on a clean note



Popular Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay in a bid to prove her true repentance has ditched all her numerous body piercings.



According to the singer, she has taken off all studs and earrings from her 15 piercings to cement her decision.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Wendy’s wild look and strange style of dressing became an issue of major concern to most Ghanaians. The singer resorted to wearing extremely long ‘foot-length’ braids, more piercings at different parts of her body as well as decorating herself with multiple chains.

This attracted series of backlash from scores of individuals including popular media personality, Delay, who criticized her fierce look and described it as a sign of depression.



Delay described as weird and strange that the Ruftown Records Artist adopted a rather feisty look, which she reckons did not appeal to her personality.



Others associated her wild look with rumors that she was abusing drugs.



But ‘repented’ Wendy Shay has disclosed that her ‘born again’ lifestyle has necessitated the decision to do away with such numerous body piercings.



Making such revelations in an interview with Okay FM’s Ola Michaels, Wendy who was not spotted without a single pair of earing stated:

“All that I did to my body was just a phase. I have taken off all the studs in the piercings on my body. From the ones on my face to my belly, I have removed all. I want to start afresh. I live to please God now, not man."



Watch the video below







