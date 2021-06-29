I have repented - Moesha Boduong speaks after Jesus saved her

Ghanaian actress and slay queen Moesha Boduong, has said goodbye to the world as she embraces her new life as a Christian after giving her life to Christ.

Moesha Bodoung who is known for her heavy endowments as she loves to flaunt them on social media said in a video testifying of God’s grace and mercy on her life and she told the congregation during a church service at the Revelation Church, Airport, Accra that she has repented.



The affluent Instagram celebrity looked slimmer than we know her for was seen on her knees worshipping and thanking God for saving her and she announced to her fans that she was going to hit the streets together with some friends from her new faith to evangelize as she has taken upon herself to serve God and become a vessel for her use after dumping the secular world.



Sharing a flyer of her church's upcoming event on her Instagram page, she wrote:

"Good morning everyone so we @wearerevelationint are hitting the streets this morning. If you see your girl Maurecia Boduong anywhere on the streets holla at your girl May God bless all of you."



Watch Moesha in church:



