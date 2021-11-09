I have serious trust issues and I need a personal nanny for myself – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, has said that she has developed serious trust issues.

She also hinted that she recently doesn't like being around people.



In a post she shared on her Instagram story, the philanthropist noted that she needs a personal assistant and a nanny for herself.



Tonto Dikeh recently made the news following her relationship scandal with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri.



She wrote;

I need a PA and a personal nanny for myself.



Problem is I have developed serious mad trust issues, I dislike being around or seeing people always. I think I need a robot.



