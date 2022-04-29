I have sold my privacy - Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah, Actress

Jackie Appiah, a Canadian-born Ghanaian Award Winning Actress has revealed that she has sold her privacy to the public because most of the activities or things she does are mostly in public or brought out even before she realizes it.

She made this known on the GTV’s Breakfast Show April 28, 2022.



Jackie, in answering how she deals with living in the limelight without having any privacy, stated that “it is not an easy task, very very difficult. I have sold my privacy and so I cannot do what an ordinary person will do. For instance yesterday I was driving and someone crossed me, I wanted to insult the person, like what kind of driving is that but, I cannot do that. You always have to be on guard and I stay away from trouble, always keep to myself and mind my own business”.



Jackie Appiah is an actress who has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

The ‘Red Carpet’ cast



She has recently starred in the movie “Red Carpet” which will premier on 1st May, 2022 at the Silver Bird Cinemas and West Hills Mall which also has other actors and actresses including Kalsoum Sinare, Oscar Provencal, and Salma Mumin.