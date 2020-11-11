I have stopped spending unnecessarily - Shatta Michy

Life seems to have thought Shatta Michy a lot.

In her latest interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son-Majesty revealed how some women spend needlessly on wigs.



According to her, some of the wigs that women purchase cost about GH¢ 3,000.



After she got to know the value of money, Michy said she has stopped buying wigs worth GH¢ 3,000.



Michy, who is living her independent life after her break up with popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale emphasized on the importance of savings.



She stated that little drops of water make a mighty ocean—so the little amount of money one can save will go a long way to help them in the future.

Michy argued that GH¢ 3,000 used for wigs can buy a plot of land at a vicinity outside Accra.



For some time now, Michy said she has stopped spending her money on unnecessary things and expensive wigs.



Watch the full interview below.



