I have the means but I am done with body enhancing surgeries – Stephanie Benson opens up

Ghanaian-UK-based musician cum actress and entrepreneur, Stephanie Benson has stated that she would rather engage in natural exercise to maintain her physical fitness than get liposuction to accentuate certain parts of her body.

She claims that her concern stems from the side effect of a recent liposuction she went in for. She disclosed that the procedure has become total turn-off for her relative to having any cosmetic surgeries going forward.



“Every surgery has a side effect, for me, I have money that I can use to do all these surgeries to enhance my body but I won’t…exercise does wonders, every morning I do exercise with my grandson on my lap, to keep my natural shape,” she said.



In an interview with Onua FM, she continued that despite her dislike of liposuction, she would still suggest it to individuals who are prepared to proceed with the surgical operation in order to stay in shape.



“If you’ve fed a lot of children and your breast is sagging, so you want to go and keep it in shape, go ahead and do it… because health is everything,” she added.



