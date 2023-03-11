2
Menu
Entertainment

I have the means but I am done with body enhancing surgeries – Stephanie Benson opens up

Benson333.jpeg Ghanaian-UK-based musician cum actress Stephanie Benson

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-UK-based musician cum actress and entrepreneur, Stephanie Benson has stated that she would rather engage in natural exercise to maintain her physical fitness than get liposuction to accentuate certain parts of her body.

She claims that her concern stems from the side effect of a recent liposuction she went in for. She disclosed that the procedure has become total turn-off for her relative to having any cosmetic surgeries going forward.

“Every surgery has a side effect, for me, I have money that I can use to do all these surgeries to enhance my body but I won’t…exercise does wonders, every morning I do exercise with my grandson on my lap, to keep my natural shape,” she said.

In an interview with Onua FM, she continued that despite her dislike of liposuction, she would still suggest it to individuals who are prepared to proceed with the surgical operation in order to stay in shape.

“If you’ve fed a lot of children and your breast is sagging, so you want to go and keep it in shape, go ahead and do it… because health is everything,” she added.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:









Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:





AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military