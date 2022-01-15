I have to pay another rent because my rent would expire in Sep 2022 – TT

Veteran Actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio known in the entertainment sector as TT from the popular TV series Taxi driver has set records straight in regards to his rent.

After a viral audio clip from him surfaced on social media pleading for leftover food, the veteran actor has been the talk of Ghana.



The first time he made the news, it was about him pleading with Ghanaians to help him with GHC 3000 to help him pay his overdue rent.



His plea got the attention of the Vice-president[Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] who gave him 50K and others who also donated monies in their little ways.

In an interview on Okay FM, TT revealed that his rent would be due in September 2022 meaning he would need to pay another rent around that time.







