'I have too many hits, I don't know which to perform next' - Tiwa Savage says on stage during show in Canada

Nigerian Musician, Tiwa Savage

"I have too many f**king hits, I don't know what's next" Tiwa Savage says on stage while performing at the Canadian stop of her 'Water and Garri Tour.'

In the sold-out show, the excited audience was demanding more and Tiwa Savage light-heartedly responded that there are a lot more hit songs that she doesn't know which song to perform next.



Her statement received excited cheers from the audience who were getting premium value for their money. Tiwa Savage then proceeded to perform her hit single 'Love Me' which rolled back the years and brought memories of the early days of her great career.

In the modern history of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage is one of the artists whose talents have carried Afrobeats far and wide. For a decade, she has stayed at the top of the industry releasing numerous hits and establishing herself as the Queen of Afrobeats.



So yes, Tiwa Savage does have so many f**cking hits and just like the audience, the fans will gladly start from wherever pleases the queen.