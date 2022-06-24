0
I have what it takes to be president of Ghana – Comedian Michael Blackson

Fri, 24 Jun 2022

American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson says he is capable of becoming a president in Ghana.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV, Michael Blackson indicated that being President is about what the people want and that is what he has.

“What I believe I think when running for president is that people have to want you. You can’t just be like I want to be a president. You know, people will have to get a feeling that, they need you. Mike, we need you, we like what you believe in, we like what you are doing, we know you could be a great president. You’ve, you seem to care about us, to care about everybody and I think that is what a real president is all about man. It’s caring about everybody…” he noted.

He stated that Presidency is also based on the interests of the people and he cares so much about them.

“Like sometimes, I get up and I’m like ha. I look outside like, my goodness, when is this building finish, when are they gonna finish this?, why is the street look like this? why is this man outside, taking bath outside?, why didn’t he has a bathroom?, like why?, why?, why?. You know, I mean like why?, you know. And I think that’s what the ‘Presidentship’ thing is about the people”, he added.

He said he would not hesitate to let go of his American citizenship to become President of Ghana.

“…Aww man, I don’t, I don’t care about American citizenship…I was in America for over 30 something years and I just became a citizen like six months ago. You know, I don’t really try to fight so hard to get it because, you know, in America especially, in this new era, it’s all about being different. People like difference and I have been claiming ‘Africanism’ since day one”, he said.

