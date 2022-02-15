I haven't experienced love, but I know what it is - Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena shares his experience about love

George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has said he is able to serenade others with love songs because he hasn’t been in love before.



“Yes, I don't think I have been in love. See, that's why I’m able to sing about love because I know what it takes to fall in love and I know what it is when you are in love.



“Because I know what love is, I will know when I’m in love. I haven't experienced what it is but I know what it is,” he said in an interview with Delay.

Kwabena Kwabena has been unsuccessful with marriage as he has experienced divorce twice.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2018, Kwabena Kwabena stated in an interview with Bola Ray that he is scared to be in a new relationship after his first and second marriages crashed.



He was quoted to have said that all the women who married him did so for fame and nothing else.



“For now, I’m scared. I’m scared [Bola]. The reason why I’m scared is that it is so difficult for a celebrity to get genuine love. It is so difficult. It is unfortunate when people come to you out of the fact that you are Kwabena Kwabena,” he earlier told Bola Ray.