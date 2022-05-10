‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson opens up on her sexual life

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has claimed that for the past two years she has been actively celibate.



According to the renowned actress, the unsuccessful attempts at finding love as a female celebrity have subdued her sexual urge.



Yvonne also cited her ability to strongly control sexual urges as one of the reasons why she has stayed away from the act.



“After a year I went straight without it. I can control myself when it comes to that you have no idea. it’s been two years and I’m doing fine,” she told Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt.

The actress who believes that finding love in the country is hard also disclosed that most men she genuinely liked do not take her seriously.



Throwing more light on her plight, she lamented about how her words are often not taken seriously anytime she expresses interest in a man.



“Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men don’t love me, I’ve met a couple of people that I liked they didn’t even believe that I liked them. If they don’t like me, what else do you expect me to do.”



Earlier, Yvonne Nelson opined that marriage is no longer about love as in recent times, partners enter the union with hidden agendas.



"Some marry for the money, others for a passport, others for kids, others because of a banging body, etc. Do peeps still marry because they love each other or because one is intelligent?"



