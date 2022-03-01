I haven't received any royalties from GHAMRO – Noble Nketsiah

Noble Nketsiah

Noble Nketsiah promises to check in with GHAMRO for his royalties

Shatta Wale receives GH¢30,000 in royalties



Gospel musician, Noble Nketsiah has said he has never received royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) despite doing music for many years.



According to Noble in an interview with Sur Roy on Let’s Talk Entertainment, he has not received any royalties from GHAMRO in the last 21 years.



“They haven't given me anything, they haven't given me anything at all. I was registered with them for some time but after a while, we were not seeing anything, so I just put my mind off. I was just thinking we just go and check on what's happening there,” he said.



The gospel artiste made it public that the system put in place to ensure musicians, songwriters and other right owners are duly paid for their songs were not functioning. As a result, he had to focus on other avenues to make money with his music.

Noble Nketsiah noted that he has plans to check in with GHAMRO, especially since they have revamped their revenue collections system.



This comes after the former chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, in an interview on GTV Breakfast disclosed that Shatta Wale is due some GH¢30,000 royalties and urged his management to provide his bank account details for transfer.



Rex Omar said, "Shatta Wale's money with GHAMRO is over GH¢30,000, we're only waiting for his management to bring us his account details so that the money will be paid into his account."



For years, many right owners have complained about how royalties are disbursed in Ghana. Some have called on powers that be to ensure that structures are put in place for collection and disbursement of royalties. Some have gone to the extent of calling for the institution of collective agencies instead of GHAMRO enjoying monopoly.



