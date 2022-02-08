I haven’t seen a single job Akufo-Addo and his NPP have created – Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee

Ghanaian Highlife singer, producer and songwriter Kwasi Poku Addae better known by the stage name Kwaisey Pee says the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo has done nothing in the employment sector as it promised Ghanaians.

The NPP during the 2020 elections gave a litany of promises in furtherance to similar ones prior to the 2016 polls to the Ghanaian electorate including job creation.



However, after assuming office in 2021, musician Kwaisey Pee says he hasn’t seen a single job created by the current government that bragged of having more competent hands to deliver the country’s economy from its quagmire at the time.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has said through flagship programmes like youths in afforestation, planting for food and job, one district one factory NABCO among many others most youth in the country have been gainfully employed

However, speaking in an interview with TV XYZ on the show The Legends monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kwaisey Pee insisted that there is nothing for him to see in terms of job creation.



“With the NPP their intention is for people to get jobs and make money, but I don’t know, and have not seen which jobs they have created. I have no evidence to prove to the fact that the NPP has created this number of jobs or that, but at least with Mahama I saw things like the Terminal 3, among others”. Kwaisey Pee said this in his interview with Agyemang the host Gyemang Prempeh monitored by MyNewsGH.com.