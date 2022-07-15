I haven't seen a terrible government like this - Kwaisey Pee laments

Kwaisey Pee laments about the state of the countries economy

All the rich men are complaining about the system, Kwaisey Pee claims

Kwaisey Pee adds his voice to the celebrities complaining about the country



Kwaisey Pee says the government shouldn’t blame the state of the economy on Russia-Ukraine and Coronavirus



Veteran Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Akwasi Opoku, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee, has expressed disappointment in the current government over the state of the nation's economy.



Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the artiste noted that he has never seen a country transgress the way Ghana has under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In Kwaisey Pee’s statement, he added that even the wealthy are complaining about the state of the country.

“The system is not going so well, but God is alive. All the rich men are complaining about the system. If you tell me the system is okay, then it could mean you sleep on gold on a gold bed. But apart from sleeping on a gold bed, the system is very bad.



“Since I was born and got wise, I haven't seen things this terrible. Look, it's true coronavirus came, Russia and Ukraine war also followed, but trust me, it shouldn’t be this bad and I believe it’s the management of our leaders. The leaders are not managing things well. Do you understand,” he said.



Kwaisey Pee joins a tall list of celebrities like Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Lydia Forson, and Kwaw Kese, among others, who have complained about the poor governance of the NPP.







ADA/BOG