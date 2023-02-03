I haven’t slept well in weeks after 'juju' allegations – Frank Naro

Frank Naro, Actor

Frank Naro, whose real name is Frank Osei was a Ghanaian movie actor who has now switched to Music.

In an interview, Naro revealed that he has been unable to sleep for the past two weeks after juju allegations were levelled against him.



The Actor turned Musician has had a lot of people question the source of his wealth several times due to his benevolent nature and this he says, is giving him sleepless nights.

Naro made the comment on Lifestyle TV’s Entertainment show Ebitz with host Nana Ama Gyapong.



On why he switched from acting to music, this is what Naro had to say, “five years ago I went on set and something happened which I wasn’t happy about and so I stepped aside a little bit and chose to pursue music because life presents a lot of opportunities to us and it is up to human beings to choose their paths”.