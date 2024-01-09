‘I haven’t slept with Kwabena Kwabena yet’ – Stephanie Benson ticks her ‘bucket list’

Stephanie Benson (left) and Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian songstress, Stephanie Benson, has said that the only thing she has not done in her life is sleeping with colleague musician, Kwabena Kwabena.

In explaining the reasons behind the assertion, Stephanie Benson noted that Kwabena Kwabena’s sexy nature and looks make her admire him a lot to the extent that she would sleep with him if the opportunity came.



She also stated that she would have loved to be in a relationship with him if not for the fact that she has married, however, she yearns to sleep with him one day.



In a video shared by GhPage TV on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, this is how the conversation transpired between Stephanie Benson and the hostess of the show whose identity is not known yet.



Hostess: What would you want to do that you have not done yet?



Stephanie Benson: I have not slept with Kwabena Kwabena yet.



Hostess: Why did I even ask you this question?

Stephanie Benson: But it is true.



Hostess: I thought maybe you were going to say I want to build a mall in the sky and I have not done that yet or something.



Stephanie Benson: Oh no, my priority is Kwabena Kwabena.



Hostess: Does he know about this?



Stephanie Benson: I think he has a hint so he runs away from me. The guy is sexy looking at him. He is lucky I have married, if not, he will never sleep in his life. I will be on top of it day and night.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena has not responded to Stephanie Benson’s claims and admiration for him.

SB/BB



Watch the video below



