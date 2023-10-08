I hear Owusu Bempah sent them – A Plus slams alleged mastermind of hooligan attack on UTV

A Plus

Activist and musician, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has alleged having information that the Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu-Bempah was the brainchild behind the invasion of UTV on Saturday night.

In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling NPP stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



The over a dozen thugs stormed the studio demanding the whereabouts of A Plus indicating that they were after him for shredding a letter written to the management of UTV asking for a reform of United Showbiz.



But reacting to the incident after the program had resumed following the security breach, A Plus who had not arrived at the studios at the time of the attack said his information shows Ernest Owusu Bempah instigated the attack.



“I am hearing it was Ernest Owusu-Bempah who sent men here. That is what I am hearing and I am just hoping that it is not true,” A Plus stated.



A Plus who was livid about the situation went ahead to issue a strong warning to Owusu-Bempah indicating that he is ever ready to respond in a more brutal manner if such a thing were to ever happen again.



“If it is true he did it, it took him two weeks to organise the those people. Me, I came here with three pickups full of boys, it took me less than 30 minutes to call boys that everyone should come to UTV.

"Owusu-Bempah if you do that thing again I will organise boys and I will bring them the Ghana Gas,” he told the party’s deputy communications officer who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Gas Company.



Prior to the resumption of the program late into the night, the Ghana Police Service announced in statement that it had arrested 16 individuals in relation to the attack.



Meanwhile, the Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah later appeared on United Showbiz to apologise for the incident.



According to him, the incident is an unfortunate development which was not sanctioned by the leadership of the NPP.



