‘I heard that it was sweet’ - KiDi discloses what a woman told him after grabbing his manhood

My good home training saved woman who sexually assaulted me, KiDi

KiDi claims the lady who touched his private part was not remorseful



Reigning Artiste of the Year, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has disclosed what the lady who grabbed his private part said to him repeatedly.



In an interview with Bliss Kingg on Starr FM, he disclosed that the lady mentioned that she had heard that his private part was sweet which is to say that he was good at using his manhood.



According to KiDi, this is what the lady told him, “She heard that it was sweet. That is what she kept saying ‘it was sweet’ when she was manhandling me.



“She wasn’t remorseful. She wasn’t like ‘oh my God I’m sorry’. When she touched me, she kept repeating ‘I heard it's sweet.’ God have mercy on us. Thank God I have home training. Like, naa this was unacceptable,” KiDi said.

Bliss Kingg who interviewed KiDi added that he was the cameraman behind the phone that day and after KiDi walked away out of shock, he called the lady to ask her why she did that and she said "I heard it was sweet’.



They both laughed at how the lady’s repetitive response about KiDi’s private part was all she kept hammering on.



This interview follows a story that highlights the craziest moment KiDi has encountered with a fan.



He said the lady who wasn't Ghanaian "grabbed" his penis after requesting to take a photo with him but after the encounter, he could only walk away when she tried to touch him inappropriately.



