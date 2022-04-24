I hold no grudges against Kwaku Manu, Lilwin and others – Agya Koo opens up

Ghanaian Actor Alex Kofi Adu Mensah (Agya Koo),

Popular Ghanaian Actor Alex Kofi Adu Mensah known as Agya Koo has debunked claims by Ghanaians that he is not on good terms with his colleague actors; Kwaku Manu and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Over the years, it has been rumoured that Kwaku Manu and Kwadwo Nkansah only talk to each other when they are shooting movies.



It was also alleged that Agya Koo vowed not to be in the same movie or be in a scene with Kwaku Manu even if they are shooting a movie.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-Based Angel Fm Entertainment Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Agya Koo said that “I hold no grudges against my junior brothers and my colleagues Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kwaku.”



According to Agya Koo, “Ghanaians are just spreading falsehood and do not have any evidence to back their false allegations.”



“The last time I heard about Lilwin was last year when he called me to discuss his project with me. He wanted to involve me but I was busy so I couldn’t make it. I met him at Airport and we had a long conversation about life and the movie,” Agya Koo explained.