I hope Ghanaian artistes aren’t going through the alleged ordeal of Mohbad? – Serwaa Amihere quizzes

Serwaa Amihere is a popular newscaster at GHOne

Serwaa Amihere has shared her thoughts regarding the unfortunate demise of popular Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The 27-year-old singer’s death has since been characterized by anger and confusion online, following reports that he died under strange circumstances.



Social media has also witnessed an outpour of tributes from scores of fans, sympathizers, and celebrities in Nigeria and beyond.



Although the cause of Mohbad’s death is unknown, he was said to have been in a fierce battle with his former record label since he exited in 2022 to date.



Posts from Mohbad’s colleagues alleging that he had faced a series of attacks and death threats on his life have also gone viral, thereby skyrocketing the speculations that his former record label had a hand in his death.



Also, a couple of videos in which Mohbad was spotted screaming for help and alerting the public on the intensity of death threats from his former record label ignited the ongoing conversation.

However, after analyzing the unfolding of events on social media, Serwaa Amihere has posed a question to Ghanaian artistes working under record labels.



She asked if by any chance, such artistes are silently battling ordeals similar to that of Mohbad’s.



“I hope Ghanaian musicians aren’t going through the alleged ordeal of Mohbad in Nigeria by some of the label heads here,” she wrote on Twitter.



Read the post below:





I hope Ghanaian musicians aren’t going through the alleged ordeal of Mohbad in Nigeria by some of the label heads here . — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 14, 2023

