I hope this 3rd anniversary leads us to our 100th – Becca to husband

Ghanaian songstress, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known in the showbiz as Becca, is today, August 18, celebrating her third wedding anniversary with her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni, a Nigerian business mogul.



The couple in 2018 tied the knot in a lavish traditional and white wedding in Ghana. The ceremony witnessed both Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities in attendance.



To mark her third anniversary, Becca in an emotional message to Tobi, thanked him for not giving up on their love.

She also disclosed how her husband pulled off a surprise in celebration of their anniversary.



She wrote: “3 days ago was my birthday and we had a little dinner at home. Woke up the next day, went to work as usual and hubby called me mid-day, to say he wanted us to travel home to Lagos same day, to celebrate our anniversary (Aug. 18). Came back home to pack lightly, cos he mentioned we were travelling with the baby and her nanny. Headed to the airport to catch a flight to Nigeria, only to be handed boarding passes for Paris. The surprise here wasn’t about Paris but the fact that he chose to take me back to the exact spot I fell in love with him. We had a little argument that night in Paris many years ago but the same night ended with me fully coming to the realization of just how much I need him forever.”



She continued: “@drtobitobisannidaniel I thank you for every tiny little detail you pay attention to. The way you look after me, spoil me and make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I hope this 3rd anniversary leads us to our 100th in Jesus name. Happy Anniversary to us!”



Friends and well-wishers have congratulated the couple and also prayed for the best in their marriage.



Television personality, Cookie Tee wrote: “Congratulations to you two. God continue to Bless this union.”

Broadcaster, Afua Adom reacting to the post wrote: "My people. Beautiful."







