‘I informed my mother when I Iost my virginity’ – BBNaija star

Doyin is former Big Brother Naija housemate

Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin, has revealed that she informed her mum after she “lost” her virginity.

She said she told her mother that it was a bittersweet experience, and she offered her some advice on how to make coitus pleasurable for herself.



Speaking in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Doyin noted that most parents don’t speak to their kids about sex education, stressing that oftentimes such children get misled by outsiders due to the lack of communication between them and their parents.



She said: “When I lost my virginity, I spoke to my mum about it. I said, ‘Mummy, this thing [coitus] did not feel this way.’ And we had a conversation. She was like, ‘Okay, this is what you should do. Do you use a condom?’

“Parents need to create that kind of environment where their kids can open up to them. There’s nothing I cannot say to my mum. I wasn’t enjoying sex for a while and I told my mum. I asked her, ‘I’m circumcised?’ Because I read somewhere that if you’re circumcised, you won’t enjoy sex. And she was like, ‘No.’ She didn’t make me feel bad about it. She suggested things I should do to me.



“So, it [sex education] starts from the house. Parents need to create that kind of environment where their kids can speak to them about anything. At the end of the day, it’s either they’re speaking to you or they’re speaking to someone else.”