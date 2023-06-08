I insult people because I wasn’t acknowledged as a ‘Woman of God’ - Nana Agradaa

Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa now called Evangelist Mama Pat

Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has disclosed the reason behind the constant use of insults and foul languages during broadcasts, even after she became born-again.

In a viral video, she expressed that that particular approach is mainly to attract attention since her new ‘Woman of God’ status hasn’t been duly accepted and recognized.



"I never received the title 'Woman of God' except the junior pastors who work with me. Ghanaians never referred to me as a Woman of God," she stated with disappointment.



Agradaa stated that after resorting to that particular tactic, she received the responses she craved.



"It struck me then that when I insulted them, they would call me a Woman of God," highlighting the irony in how people began referring to her with the title she had longed for when she engaged in negative behaviour.

Nana Agradaa, however, explained how the idea was birthed.



"One day, as I sat lost in my thoughts, I realized that I had undergone a change. Deep down, I knew that I had transformed, and I made a decision not to insult others anymore. However, I also thought, 'Well, I will insult you, people. I will insult you.'"





ADA/EB