'I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own' - DJ Cuppy tells Sister and Mr Eazi

DJ Cuppy

Celebrated Dj Cuppy has pleaded with her sister Temi Otedola and her lover Mr Eazi to look for a man for her.

Cuppy says she linked the two who are preparing to walk down the isle.



Cuppy who made this known in a tweet said “Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!”

After five years of dating daughter of billionaire Otedola, Mr Eazi popped the question and Temi Otedola accepted to marry him.



Social media users cannot keep calm about the proposal and the fact that the two entertainers are finally ready to settle to build a family.