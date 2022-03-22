I just buried the only person who can tame me, be ready – Schwarzenegger to Ghanaians

Afia Schwarzenegger vows to match critics ‘boot-for-boot’

Afia Schwarzenegger responds to ‘profit-making’ claims after burring father



Ghanaians lambast Afia Schwarzenegger on media platforms



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has asserted that her late father, Mr. Kwaagyei, was the only one she succumbed and listened to.



Afia Schwarzenegger said now that she has lost her only adviser, she won’t spare anyone who dares to cross her path.



The controversial Ghanaian socialite made such comments while angrily responding to some media reports that she turned her father’s funeral into a money-making venture.

It can be recalled that donations poured in from politicians, showbiz personalities, and a host of celebrities who graced Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s funeral which was held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi on March 12, 2022.



The likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson, Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP’s Chairman Wontumi, Angel Group of companies’ founder, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and many others extended a hand of support to Afia during the event.



Shortly after the burial, Afia was again spotted on social media, especially thanking some individuals who according to her, made her late father’s GH200,000 worth of funeral a reality.



But after a careful analysis of how events unfolded coupled with the huge amount of money, she claimed to have realized so far, a section of Ghanaians believe that she took advantage of the funeral.



Her nemesis, Tornado, also claimed that she has milked donors and made money enough to get herself a Range Rover.

But in a bid to respond to claims that her late father was her ‘cash cow’, Afia said she won’t hesitate to swiftly deal with anyone who slanders her henceforth.



Fuming with rage, Afia Schwarzenegger, said her late father was the only one who was able to calm her anger and now that he is dead, her critics should get prepared.



“What have I done wrong to Ghanaians? I singlehandedly carried my father’s cancer illness for four solid years and now that he is dead, you guys are telling me I have turned him into a money-making machine. You can also pray so your father dies. I don’t know why Ghanaians are full of envy and foolishness. The only person I take advice from is the man I just buried. The rest of you can go to hell. Just watchout for me.” She stated in a viral video.



