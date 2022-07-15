0
I just didn’t want to be another unemployment statistics – Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon 22.png Kwadwo Sheldon, Content Creator

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Content Creator and Social Media Influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon says he entered into content creation to avoid being unemployed.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey, Kwadwo Sheldon said he was sure that the fear of being unemployed for a long time moved him to do something positive for himself.

“…maybe the spirit of unemployment entered me!” the Social Media influencer said.

He indicated that his decision to venture into the social media space was to avoid being part of the statistics of unemployed people in Ghana.

He however admitted that the feat attained was not achieved on a silver platter as he has gone through a lot.

Born Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, the content creator said he adopted the name ‘Sheldon’ from the ‘Bing Bang Theory’, an American television sitcom.

