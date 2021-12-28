I just love big boobs; I'll pay for my woman to enlarge her breasts - Quarme Zaggy

Quarme Zaggy makes a confession

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Quarme Zaggy has stated that big breasts, is his major weakness when it comes to women.



The singer who can not stand the sight of a woman with "enough boobs" believes that his fantasy might be driving him crazy.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, Zaggy noted that he will go to the extend of catering for all the expenses should his woman decide to get a breast implant.

"First of all, I will look out for the character, and then also the traits, what she stands for and her intelligence. Sometimes the physical appearance also counts a lot for me.



"I love breasts, I want it big. I just love breasts, it is good for me. I like it. I love it, as a woman, I am satisfied if you have small buttocks but big breasts...women with enough breast turns me on. I love women with chest...I don't know but women with enough boobs look sexy to me. They look very attractive, I just don't know. Maybe I am going crazy," he confessed.







The 'Araba' crooner added: "When I see it I go like, oh wow! I can spend time watching it. I love boobs. If you are my woman and you go and enlarge your boobs, I will pay for you to do that."



