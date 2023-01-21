'I just wanted to whisper in Efya’s ear’ – Sefa explains viral kissing video

Ghanaian singer, Sefa, has reacted to a viral video where Efya and herself were seemingly captured in a sexually compromising state.

It can be recalled that the ‘Fever’ hitmaker, was alleged to have kissed Efya in a video that earlier made rounds on social media, sometime in August 2021.



In the said video, the two ladies were captured ‘leaning in’ across the opposite sides of a table in a club, whispering to each other as their lips touched in the process.



This stirred controversy on social media, as the issue happened at a time when discussions around the LGBTQ community were at its peak.



A section of displeased netizens questioned their sexuality, with some directly accusing them of being lesbians.



But after a year, Sefa finds the timing right to address the issue.



Clarifying the ‘purported kiss in a discussion with Hitz Fm’s Doreen Avio, Sefa said her lips did not land on Efya’s lips as speculated, adding that the camera angle twisted the entire scene.

Sefa insisted that she only wanted to whisper something in Efya’s ear.



“Anytime I meet someone, whether male or female, I give people French kiss, that’s a peck. On that day, Efya was coming towards me and I wanted to say something into her ears, but because she wanted to say something, it landed close to her lips, but not on the lips,” she asserted.



EB/BOG