‘I keep a buzz hairstyle because of laziness’- Ahuofe Patricia

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known as Ahuofe Patricia in the entertainment industry, has explained the rationale behind keeping a buzz hairstyle for over a decade.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ahuofe Patricia explained that she has kept her hair short for eleven years, not because she wants to maintain a brand or a peculiar appearance but because she cannot sit through long hours for her hair to be styled.



According to the actress, she wished she'd braid and have wigs like any other lady but she finds it a herculean task to wait for her hair to be fixed.



“It’s just laziness. I feel lazy to do my hair. When I see women sport wigs, braids, etc., I really admire them but the time to sit to get mine done is the problem. I would rather spend the time taking a good nap than fixing my hair,” she said.

Speaking on other matters in the entertainment industry, Ahuofe Patricia expressed disappointment in the kind of persons Ghanaians and the media alike share light on and give platform to. According to her, some of them are underserving of the attention given because they do not produce any positive impact.



“You hear and see them insult people all over the place yet these are the people we celebrate. I don’t see the impact they have on society yet we celebrate and give them all the attention they don’t deserve. Sometimes, it hurts me so much but what can I do?” she said.



