'I keep my team happy' - Amakye Dede says as he narrates how he met longest-serving band member

Highlife legend, Amakye Dede, has disclosed how he managed to keep his band together for years and the reason behind his decision to give a fair share of his gains to members of his band.



The 64-year-old composer, known for his energetic performances, has stated that working with his band is easy because he does well to keep them happy.



His kind gestures include buying them cars and giving out money to hardworking members.

Amakye Dede in an interview on StarrChat with Nana Aba Anamoah on July 19, 2022, recalled his first encounter with his longest-serving band member, Kwame Thomas Woernle, who is a violinist.



Amakye and Thomas first met in Denmark back in the '90s. The instrumentalist wowed him with his strings. Later, he relocated to Ghana to play with his band.



According to the music legend, Kwame Thomas, a white man from Denmark, travelled all the way to Ghana on a motorbike.



"I have played with my band for a long time. Remember my white guy? He's been with me for over 30 years...Musicians always want you to do what they like, and if you do that, they won't leave you.



"I have bought cars for some of my guys. I don't have to use the money for myself. I spread it and they are happy.

"The white guy, Kwame Thomas, is from Germany...I first met him in Switzerland. I was playing in Denmark and all of a sudden, this guy came on stage and used the violin, and I said this guy can help me. Whatever he played satisfied the music.



"He came to Ghana with a bike from Denmark. He rode here to meet me and he told me that day that he wanted to play in my band and I told him to come. He came to Ghana purposely because of me...I was very surprised to see him. Kwame Thomas loves my music...he is married to a Ghanaian," said Amakye.



Speaking on his musical journey, Amakye Dede, who has close to 30 albums, advised his colleagues to create a long-lasting bond with their team and also ensure that their needs are met.



"Thomas has been the only guy who has played the band longest. He is always happy to play in the band. Keep your team happy, that's the only secrete...if you satisfy musicians, they will always be serious with you," he admonished in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





