I killed TB Joshua in a spiritual battle – Kwaku Bonsam

Popular Ghanaian traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam, claims he is behind the death of Nigeria’s most influential preacher, Prophet TB Joshua.

The founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, a week before his 58th birthday.



While many are mourning over his passing, several others are excited as some have even accused him of misleading his followers with his controversial teachings, healings, and miracles.



For Kwaku Bonsam, it’s a time for jubilation because he has defeated TB Joshua in a spiritual battle.



In a video circulating on social media, he’s heard saying that he gave TB Joshua a 10-year ultimatum to live, after which he will deal with him.



“TB Joshua tried to kill me spiritually. He said he was going to fight me in the spiritual realm after I accused him of killing late President John Evans Atta Mills. When I said this many people came after me for attacking a man of God.”



“I gave him a 9 to 10-year ultimatum that I will show him that only God can judge me on this earth. We went into a spiritual contest and I won that battle.”

TB Joshua suffered a stroke two months ago and was flown by air ambulance to Turkey for treatment. He recently returned to Nigeria after treatment.



He died shortly after presiding over a program at his Lagos-based megachurch on Saturday.



Joshua was listed as one of the richest pastors not just in Nigeria but in the world.



Watch the video below:



