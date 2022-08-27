I knew A1 bread was a hit from day one - Hammer

Renowned music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly called Hammer

Renowned music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly called Hammer of The Last Two, has revealed that he knew the popular bread “A1” was a hit from the onset after he met the owner.

He made this revelation on GTV’s breakfast show on Friday, August 26, 2022.



According to Hammer, he puts himself in people’s shoes to see how they think and act if a product should be brought to him and also allows him to see things from other people’s perspective.



He added, “I knew A1 was a hit from day 1 because when I met the owner in 2014, I tagged Sarkodie to check out the factory I was surprised at what I saw. He was making 35,000 pieces of bread a day and distributing it in Kumasi.”

He went on by acknowledging Turas who linked him up with the owner in Kumasi, adding that, “I told him to allow me handle Accra but he said, in Accra people don’t buy bread, there’s no distribution factory here in Accra unlike in Kumasi and so I don’t think Accra is ready for us”.



He continued, “in 2017 he asked if I was ready to handle Accra, I told him yes and that’s how I left the studio because I was bored and felt like a prisoner for over 15 years. I was locked up in a room and musicians kept coming and going and that is how I got fat.”



He disclosed that his real name is Slim the hammer, and also revealed he used to be an athlete in a 100meter race way back at PRESEC. He outlined some of the strategies he used to get the bread to where it is now and spoke highly of his boss, Godfred Obeng Boateng who is the owner of A1 bread.