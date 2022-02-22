I knew 'Ameno Amapiano' was going to change my life - Nektunez

Nektunez' hit single tops charts

I had a feeling that my single was going to blow, Nektunez



Nektunez says he doesn't compare himself to others



Ghanaian record producer, Nektunez, who hails from the Volta Region has revealed that he knew from the word go that his song 'Ameno Amapiano' was going to catapult him to fame.



This young talent believes that he has something special reason why he doesn't compare his works to others.



"I want the whole world to know exactly what I carry so on the other hand, I want to do my record so the whole world knows 100% who I am. That motivated my Amapiano & Soul EP," he said in an interview on Zionfelix TV.

With barely a year after the release of his EP, the lead song, Ameno Amapiano became the world's favourite with the remix which had Nigeria's Goya Menor onboard topping charts globally.



"I dropped the EP on April 22, 2021. After producing the Ameno Amapiano, I sent it to my friends and I said I was gonna make this song the lead single on the record and I believe however I feel about it now is how people are going to feel when it comes out. What I said was this song was gonna blow up in the Summer and in December and It is gonna change my life. I have screenshots of conversations with my friends. I believed in the record so much that the first day I dropped it, I was only promoting Ameno Amapiano," Nektunez disclosed.



Looking back at the progress of his hit single, this Ghanaian record producer told the world should be prepared for him.



"It (Ameno Amapiano) has obviously changed my life. You can tell from the streams. Now signed to Sony," he added.



