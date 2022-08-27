0
Menu
Entertainment

I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy Veil2.png Obaapa Christy is a Gospel musician

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has revealed that she did not go for Basic Education Certificate Examination results because she knew she wouldn't excel.

The musician revealed that she had already decided that she was not fit for higher education after failing to further her education after finishing her BECE.

She stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s mid-morning show that she was not a brilliant student and that she knew she would not pass with flying colours from the start.

"However, I have come to discover that education is important. You need a positive mindset to succeed. If I had that positive mindset, I think I would have made it. But it is not too late. I will be going back to school. It is not too late to go back to school.”

She told Sokoohemaa Kukua that, despite her lack of higher education, God has used her to touch lives, transform homes, and bring joy to many others through her powerful songs.

“If God had blessed people because of their higher education, I would not be where I am today. God gave me something, and that is what I have done all these years.”

Obaapa Christy, who is celebrating 20 years in the industry, expressed gratitude to God for bringing her this far.

The musician also revealed Mathematics and drawing were her best subjects.

"Mathematics was my best subject because God knew I would be wealthy and be counting money," she said amidst laughter.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Fire officer caught on CCTV shoplifting
Profile of Inusah Fuseini’s ‘embattled’ son
Major projects Akufo-Addo promised that may not come to pass
Hopeson Adorye jabs Atta Akyea over Bawumia
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’