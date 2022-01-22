4
I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man' – Tacha

Tacha Hair 6 Tacha advises women to date rich men

Sat, 22 Jan 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Reality star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has cautioned women to be selective with the type of man they choose to marry.

Sharing a video on her TikTok page, she advised ladies to marry rich men as not many females were born into a rich home.

According to her, suffering is not ideal for any woman.

“Not all of us were born into money.

But that does not mean you cannot marry into a rich one.

I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man'

Sufferhead no good,” she said.

