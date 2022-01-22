I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man' – Tacha

Tacha advises women to date rich men

Reality star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has cautioned women to be selective with the type of man they choose to marry.

Sharing a video on her TikTok page, she advised ladies to marry rich men as not many females were born into a rich home.



According to her, suffering is not ideal for any woman.



“Not all of us were born into money.



But that does not mean you cannot marry into a rich one.

I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man'



Sufferhead no good,” she said.



See video below;



