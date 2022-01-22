I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man' – Tacha

Sat, 22 Jan 2022 Source: mynigeria.com
Reality star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has cautioned women to be selective with the type of man they choose to marry.
Sharing a video on her TikTok page, she advised ladies to marry rich men as not many females were born into a rich home.
According to her, suffering is not ideal for any woman.
“Not all of us were born into money.
But that does not mean you cannot marry into a rich one.
I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man'
Sufferhead no good,” she said.
