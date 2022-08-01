‘I know my enemies and they know me too’ - Ras Kuuku discloses

Ras Kuuku claims he knows his enemies

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kojo Kurankye, known in showbiz circles as Ras Kuuku, has disclosed that he knows his 'enemies' whereas they know him as well.

According to the Rastafarian artiste on DayBreak on Hitz on Hitz FM, his enemies rubbish his work and go about saying that he doesn't deserve any award even when he wins one.



“I have so many enemies in the industry, so I don't want to high rock the flame. Let my enemies be where they are. I don't do music for the masses, which is why my songs are a different kind of music than what I do for the people.



“I have identified my enemies. I know my enemies and they know me too. They are the people that if Ras Kuuku wins an award, they will come out and say he doesn't deserve it. These are the people I’m talking about,” he claimed.



After Ras made such a bold statement, he however, refused to mention some of the names of the people he tagged as his 'enemies', saying, “As I am talking, they know and they hear,” which he ended with a hysterical laugh.



On July 29, 2022, Ras Kuuku accused famous Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin, of being behind the collapse of the Ghana movie industry.



According to the reggae musician in a Facebook post, he shared on July 27, 2022, LilWin recently released a song he labelled "foolish" while adding that the music industry has not got space for people like him.

“Kwadwo Nkansah is the main reason why the Ghana movie industry collapsed, Humble yourself me nua. You see how you’ve collapsed Kumawood.



“Shame on you. We got no space for concert party people like you in the Music Industry. Go and fix your failed and collapsed Kumawood. S3 ‘me ladder’ Aaah, a foolish song like that 3 3 & 1,” he shared.



ADA/BOG