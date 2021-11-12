I know what music Ghanaians need, and I give it - Jah Lead

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall recording artiste, Jah Lead

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall recording artiste Jah Lead has said that Ghanaians are in love with his music. And that is why he has remained relevant over the years.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s Showbiz 360, Jah Lead stated that Ghanaians warmed up to his style of music compared to the reception when he started making music.



He attributed that this may be because his music tells real-life stories, which is relatable.



“Ghanaians are accepting me more and more. I give Ghanaians what they are missing. I know what Ghanaians need, and they are accepting me. I’m the type that people always tell me my music touches them.



“Based on the results I get from people, I see my music is reaching lots of people,” he revealed.



The dancehall artiste added that his music always reflects his personality, which has always been his advantage.



“My music has been working for me. I have no regrets in life, and I always see the advantage in every situation. So I live with no regrets.”

Jah Lead revealed that he cultivated the habit of reading at an early age, which has influenced his life and music career.



Speaking on his newly released song, ‘Tripple S’, he stated that the music is a dancehall song that defines his identity and experiences.



The ‘Pretenders’ crooner revealed that he has been informed that he sings like Ghanaian dancehall artists like Samini and Stonebwoy. And that influenced his release for the latest.



‘Tripple S’ was directed by Fiifi Ayisi and released in October this year. It comes after his projects; ‘Melanin’, ‘Baby Done Talking’ and ‘Sre Keke’.



Jah Lead has been constantly tagged as one of the very talented acts to watch out for in the coming years within the Ghanaian music space.



He was nominated as Best Reggae/Dancehall artiste at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).