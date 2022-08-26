1
I know who I'm voting for in 2024 - Efia Odo on Elections 2024

Efia Odo 780x405 1 Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many Ghanaians, including some celebrities, have complained about the decline of the country’s economy, especially when it comes to the cedi depreciation, making the dollar a force to reckon with.

In a new tweet shared by Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, she disclosed that she knows which political party she will vote for in the next election.

"I know who I am voting for next term," Efia Odo shared on August 26, 2022.

She, however, joins the tall list of celebrities complaining about the state of the economy.

Among the other celebrities are Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Vim Lady, among others.

Earlier this year, many stars rose to fight against the passage of the Electronic Transaction Bill, which has been made a law by the government to tax money transfers.

According to many Ghanaians who fought against the bill, it was going to disadvantage low-income workers and less privileged Ghanaians.

The fight amounted to nothing when the government turned a deaf ear to the people who expressed their displeasure.



