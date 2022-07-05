0
I laughed off rumor of dating a pastor - Maria

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ edition housemate, Maria Chike, has dismissed claims of being linked with several men, including a pastor.

A blogger, Cutie Juls, had reported that the reality TV star had been cheating on her partner, Kelvin, who is based in Dubai.

Chike, according to the blogger, had been having intimate affairs with a top entertainer, a wealthy businessman, a pastor, and two other men.

The reality star refuted the claims via Twitter, saying she and Kelvin laughed off the allegations.

She also disclosed to her fans that her partner takes care of her and she was satisfied.

“And for the rumors of me sleeping with several married men, including a pastor, we both laughed at it cause we literally breathe each other’s air day in and day out, and no room for dishonesty. When and if I ever start doing “runs”, not that I have any intentions of this or knock anyone off their hustle, but my man does look after me and my family is also very much okay took after me and I work ass off to look after myself. And also if I ever chop breakfast l chip it with ice cream.

“Cause this is life but I’ll always be happy that’s given and I promise myself that on God’s given earth. But for now, I just want to dance under the sunset, make nobody stop my enjoyment,” her tweet read in part.

