I learn closely from top industry players – Camidoh

Camidoh Mido Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

Fri, 25 Nov 2022

Ghanaian hitmaker and songwriter, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, has revealed how he keeps his fans yearning for more of his buzzing songs.

In an interview on Y107.9FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” with host Kojo Manuel, the “Sugarcane” hitmaker said he does not rely on TikTok to get his songs to the top.

“I do post on TikTok but I do not concentrate on TikTok for promotion,” he said.

According to him, to get better in the music industry, he must always ensure the output for every year is better than the former.

“I’ve been in the game for 4 years now,” he revealed, evidently giving him enough time to study how the industry works.

While reminiscing how many have tagged his sounds as Nigerian, he mentioned that Nigeria is a country that produces good music and knows a lot about marketing which makes him bound to learn from Nigerian top artistes to form a technique of his own.

“Ghanaians support quality and what is marketed to them,” he mentioned reacting to the kind of music Ghanaians listen to.

