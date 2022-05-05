I learn from artistes I am billed to perform with - Epixode

Epixode shares tips to stay relevant

Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in the showbiz circles as Epixode, has observed that learning the ropes of staying relevant comes with learning from the different artistes he performs with.



According to the winner of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, it is the reason he is still relevant to date.



“While trying to stay relevant and trying to learn, if you book me for a show, I make sure that when I come, I make sure I learn from the different artistes on the bill.

“That is why I have stayed consistent till now so it’s not really about entering into the game but how consistent you’d stay as an artiste which you’ll feel the longevity in the industry,” he said.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast radio station, Kastle FM, Epixode also said artistes who have experienced poverty before are able to manage their finances when they start cashing in.



“I think that it’s an individual mindset and an individual decision to stay relevant because some people get the opportunity to be in the limelight and get hit songs, but they are not able to manage it well.



“When you have experienced poverty before, if you get small money, you’d know how to control it so the best thing that keeps me going is always trying to build upon the craft,” he argued.