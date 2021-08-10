I learnt a very big lesson after I nearly killed someone out of anger – Ajos

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Kingsley Kojo Kyeremateng, a veteran Ghanaian comic actor popularly known as Ajos has revealed how he ever came to learn a very essential lesson in life - the importance of restraint and anger management.

According to the actor who was a part of the defunct Osofo Dadzie drama group, he missed out on an opportunity to travel outside the country when the group once went on a European tour.



Speaking in a recent interview with Oman Channel, Ajos revealed that a man who sought to tease him with the only opportunity he has ever had in traveling outside the country, incurred his wrath as he retaliated by hitting him with a stick in the head.



“It pained me a lot and that led me to fight someone in Kumasi. I was asked why I couldn’t make the trip and someone passed a comment saying ‘this fool does not deserve to travel abroad.’ I turned around and picked up a log from a carpentry shop, came back and whacked him on the head from behind,” he said.



Coming to a realisation of what he had done Ajos said he immediately run from the scene and sought refuge with a nephew of his.

“It made me realise how difficult people who commit murder have it. Those who commit murder suffer a lot. I went to my nephew and told him to go and check if the person had died, I intended on sleeping at Krofrom but I immediately boarded a taxi and went to Asafo to sleep there. I couldn’t sleep the whole night and it felt like the police were after me.



“As at 2:00 am I was still sitting on the bed. The feeling of people saying Ajos has killed someone kept me awake and so I returned back to Asafo at 3:00 am, only to be told by my nephew that the guy suffered a minor cut. The cut was stitched and he was brought back the same night. I felt relieved all of a sudden and that was when I told myself it is important to be restrained because if he had died the insult would have never been talked about. It made me take up patience as one of my virtues,” he added.



Watch the interview below:



