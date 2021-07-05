I learnt how to repair phones after I was duped at Circle – Rapper Gambo reveals

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Gambo real name Bashir Annan has revealed that aside from the numerous business he owns and the music he does, he is very good at repairing phones.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the rapper disclosed that he learnt the art and skill of repairing phones on Youtube after an encounter he had some time back with a phone repairer at Circle, the hub of phone repairs and phone business.



Astonished and marvelled at his revelation, the host, Sammy Kay entreated and encouraged the youth out there to take inspiration from Gambo’s story to make good use of social media especially Youtube to learn a new skill to add value to themselves.

Watch the video below:



