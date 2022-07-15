I left Ghana after I was offered me a job for GH¢600 with my masters degree – Anda

0
Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Ghanaian musician Samuel Amuzu known in showbiz circles as Anda da Rida who is now based in the United Kingdom has revealed that one of the reasons he left Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with blogger and journalist Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, in the United Kingdom, he said that one of the key reasons he decided to leave Ghana was when he went searching for a job at MTN while in Ghana and he was shocked to be offered GH¢600 a month.

He recounted that it was a funny and memorable day.

“I went for a job interview and I was told that someone will come and interview me the guy came in at 12:00 instead of 11:30,” the 2017 Ghana Music Awards Uk Discovery of the year said.

He continued that when the interviewer came, he proposed that the company, thus MTN, will pay him Ghc600, meanwhile he makes double the amount in the UK a day.

He stated that this and other factors are reasons no serious Ghanaian youth should stay in the country.

Currently, Anda is a telecommunication engineer with British multinational telecommunications.

