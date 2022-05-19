I left Hitz FM because I felt betrayed, I was offered a fake lawyer – Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian broadcaster and Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian broadcaster and Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta, born Abubakar Ahmed has revealed that he resigned from Multimedia Group because he felt betrayed after he was hauled before Parliament for a comment he passed about the Ghanaian lawmakers.

“I had to leave because I felt betrayed by Multimedia. When I was firing, they kept giving me the morale and it was all nice. When something that had the resemblance like a problem came around, then they got frightened,” Blakk Rasta has said.



It would be recalled that Blakk Rasta was ordered by the Speaker to appear before Parliament after the presenter accused Members of Parliament of using marijuana.



According to him, about 80 percent of MPs use the illegal substance and wanted the lawmakers to officially legalize its use.



However, after appearing before Parliament in the company of his lawyer Thaddeus Sory, they apologized for the comment. Blackk Rasta said he was on “heat” at the time of the comment and did not intend to impugn the integrity of Parliament.

The then-Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, warned him saying “we shall be watching you; go and sin no more”.



But almost seven years down the line, Blakk Rasta has said he was betrayed by Multimedia because the company did not stand by him but offered him a fake lawyer.



“They got frightened and gave me a fake lawyer. Some fake guy, then he was still in school, trying to be a lawyer. He was not a layer yet. And they brought him to come and defend a king kong.”



Blakk Rasta said this in an interview with JoyPrime monitored by MyNewsGH.com.