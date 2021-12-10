I left because my interest was to be a journalist - Cee of Mentor fame

Gospel musician, Cee

Cee explains why she put singing on hold

I wanted to be a journalist, Cee reveals



Cee details why she left her music group in 2009



Ghanaian musician, Cee, has revealed that although she had hit songs and enjoyed the fame back in 2007, she had to leave her music group which was comprised of Great Ampong and Isaac Show Boy, to pursue her greatest interest in life.



Cee had wanted to pursue a career in journalism and become a newscaster like her role model, Emma Morrison, a veteran journalist.



The 'Awuradi Asem' hitmaker explains that her melodies voice is a special gift from God, however, she just wanted to challenge herself by stepping out of her comfort zone.

"It all started in 2007, we released a song in 2008 and 2009, I left. I spent roughly 3 to 4 years with them (Isaac and Great Ampong)... we produced two albums together. We were doing collaborations, where we featured each other. I left the camp on basis that was best known to me. It wasn't only music I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I knew God had already given me the grace to sing ... sometimes when you go perform in churches you cant charge for it.



"Apart from music my interest was to be a journalist, a newscaster. When I was in the Mentor house, one person who inspired me more was Emma Morrison of TV3. She was ready to register me at GIJ after Mentor. She was everything to me and encouraged me to go back to school. She saw something in me," Cee stated in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams monitored by GhanaWeb.



Cee furthered: "When I tell people I never finished school or been to the University, they think I am lying. They question my accent, but I tell them that I love reading books to improve on myself... I wanted to go back to school and become a journalist."



