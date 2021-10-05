I left the military to pursue music – Whitney Dee

US-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Whitney Dee

US-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Whitney Dee, has shared why she left the US Army to come to pursue music in Ghana.

Starting music at 14 because she really wanted to, things took a different turn as she had to join the military immediately after completing high school.



“I also realized that I needed a solid foundation if I really wanted to do music. Something to fall back on just in case the music didn’t go well”, she stated.



She told Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “So I went into the military and served 4 years. When I was to be promoted to sergeant, they looked at my health condition and advised me against continuing in the army.



"I had developed back pain and because they feared it’ll get worse I had to prioritize my health and retired.”

Talking about what she misses about being in the military, she said, “I miss the brotherhood. I mean if you’re laying in the dirt, you won’t even think about it because your brother is right next to you talking to you. So you don’t even think about being in dirty clothes for two days.”



She also added that she misses handling the ammunition and keeping account of the weapons.



“I was in charge of that because I was with the supply and logistics department.”



The up and coming artiste mentioned that she is currently focused and wants to do music full time and has no plans of going back to the military.