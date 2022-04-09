2
Menu
Entertainment

I like Black American ladies who wear braces - Yaw Dabo

Yaw Dabo?resize=770%2C600&ssl=1 Yaw Dabo

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actor Yaw Dabo has said that he loves women from the diaspora.

According to him, those women tickle his fancy especially when they have braces on their teeth.

Yaw Dabo made this known when he spoke in an interview with Abeiku Santana.

On the kind of body size, Yaw Dabo who has a diminutive nature said he does not like plump ladies.

He is interested in only ladies who have sizeable body parts he can control very well and not over sized bodies.







Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Nigerian football legend blames weather for 'defeat' to Ghana
Black Stars coach wants Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu for World Cup
We are ready for Assin North by-election - Asiedu Nketia
Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Bawumia no longer in his comfort zone – UG Lecturer
Gabby tackles Morgan over Judge Jackson’s confirmation as US Supreme Court Justice